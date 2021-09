INDIANAPOLIS – Congratulations to Fishers linebacker Curtis Kearschner for winning the Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game from September 10.

In the annual Mudsock Rivalry game, Hamilton Southeastern went back to pass, but Fishers’ Dominic Oliverio blasted the quarterback from behind, forcing the ball into the air before it fell right into the hands of Kearschner, who returned the takeaway for a Tigers’ touchdown.