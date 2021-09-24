Danville’s Andrew Poppa wins Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game

Congratulations to Danville’s Andrew Poppa for winning the Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game on FOX59’s Football Friday Night from September 17, 2021.

No doubt, this nomination deserved multiple players, but we can only fit one in! The Warriors put together a nifty flea-flicker against their Sagamore Conference rivals Tri-West, with a pitch to the running back, reverse to the receiver, toss back to the quarterback before a throw downfield into the hands of Andrew Poppa. The Warriors would take down the Bruins on the road, 14-7.