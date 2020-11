INDIANAPOLIS – Congratulations to Fishers’ running back Carson Dunn for winning the Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game from the night of October 30, 2020.

On the Tigers’ second play from scrimmage, Dunn took the pitch and went 78 yards for the touchdown. The Tigers would go on to upset their Mudsock rivals Hamilton Southeastern 34-29 to advance to the sectional championship.