INDIANAPOLIS – Out of all the high school basketball our cameras caught on the Friday Night Fast Break, two stand out as the best of the best. Now your vote will determine the winner of our weekly Play of the Game contest.

NOMINEE #1: FISHERS’ TALIA HARRIS

With the game tied 38-38 in the final seconds, Talia Harris of Fishers was cool under pressure, knocking down the game-winning shot at the buzzer to lead the Tigers over Brownsburg.

NOMINEE #2: GREENFIELD-CENTRAL’S BRAYLON MULLINS

Greenfield-Central’s Braylon Mullins pokes the ball away and takes it down the court for a two-handed dunk in the Cougars’ win over New Castle.