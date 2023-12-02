INDIANAPOLIS – Out of all the high school basketball our cameras caught tonight, two plays stand out as the best of the best. Now your vote will determine which of them wins the Friday Night Fast Break Play of the Game.

NOMINEE #1: UNIVERSITY’S BRYCE GRAY

University turns defense into offense late in a win against Seton Catholic as Blake Gray gets the ball ahead to Bryce Gray who finishes the play with a layup for the Trailblazers.

NOMINEE #2: FISHERS’ JONANTHONY HALL

Fishers missed the three-point shot, but JonAnthony Hall crashed the boards to jump up for the putback while he was fouled in the Tigers’ win over Noblesville in Hoosier Crossroads Conference play.

