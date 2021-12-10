Friday Night Fast Break Play of the Game nominees: December 10

INDIANAPOLIS – Out of all the high school basketball our FOX59 cameras caught on December 10th’s edition of the Friday Night Fast Break, two plays stood out as the best of the best. Now your vote will determine the winner of the Friday Night Fast Break Play of the Game.

NOMINEE #1: HERITAGE CHRISTIAN’S MYLES COLVIN

After the Heritage Christian defense poked the ball away from Bishop Chatard, a battle for possession ensued, one that Myles Colvin won before streaking straight to the rim to throw down a thunderous dunk for the Eagles.

NOMINEE #2: CARMEL’S PETE SUDER

Noblesville’s offense got a little too lazy at the top of the key, and Carmel’s Pete Suder took advantage, knifing in between Millers’ players for the steal before taking off for the breakaway dunk.