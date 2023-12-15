INDIANAPOLIS – Out of all the high school basketball our cameras caught this Friday night, two plays stood out as the best of the best. Now your vote will determine the winner of the Friday Night Fast Break Play of the Game.

NOMINEE #1: BREBEUF’S REIS BUTCHER

Brebeuf starts this play with a swat on the defensive end and an outlet pass finds a wide open Reis Butcher who throws down a reverse dunk in the Braves big win over University.

NOMINEE #2: AVON’S ANIAH SMITH

In a tie game late in the fourth quarter, Avon’s Aniah Smith steps up in a big moment, knifing through the Brownsburg defense for the go-ahead, reverse layup that eventually proved to be the game-winning bucket in the Orioles’ rivalry game against the Bulldogs.