Friday Night Fast Break Play of the Game nominees: December 17

INDIANAPOLIS – Out of all the high school basketball action our FOX59 cameras caught on the Fast Break from December 17, two plays stood out as the best of the best. Now your vote will determine which of them wins the Friday Night Fast Break Play of the Game.

NOMINEE #1: NORTH CENTRAL’S DAVID LLOYD

As the final seconds of the third quarter wound down, North Central’s David Lloyd fires off a quick release shot to beat the buzzer in the Panthers’ MIC showdown against Carmel.

NOMINEE #2: BEN DAVIS’ ZANE DOUGHTY

Ben Davis is off and running on the fast break, and even though the first attempt is no good, Zane Doughty is there to finish with a no-doubt-about-it putback dunk in the Giants’ win over their MIC rivals, Warren Central.