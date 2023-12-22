INDIANAPOLIS – Out of all the high school basketball our cameras caught tonight, two plays stand out as the best-of-the-best. Now your vote will determine which of them wins the Friday Night Fast Break Play of the Game.

NOMINEE #1: CATHEDRAL’S BRADY KOEHLER

Off a Carmel turnover, Cathedral pushes the tempo and Brady Koehler gets behind the Hounds’ defense, throwing down a one-handed slam dunk in the Fighting Irish victory.

NOMINEE #2: LAWRENCE NORTH’S AZAVIER ROBINSON

After forcing a Southport turnover, Lawrence North gets out in transition, and Azavier Robinson finishes in style with a reverse dunk during the Wildcats’ win over the Cardinals.