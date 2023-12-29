INDIANAPOLIS – Out of all the high school basketball our cameras caught tonight, two plays stand out as the best of the best. Now your vote will determine which of them wins the Friday Night Fast Break Play of the Game.

NOMINEE #1: PIKE’S ISAIAH HILL

Pike works around the double-team beautifully as Pike’s TJ Davis dishes to a wide open Isaiah Hill for the slam dunk.

NOMINEE #2: CENTER GROVE’S AVA GRANT

For a while in Center Grove’s tournament win over Brownsburg, Ava Grant simply could not miss, and her Trojans’ teammates kept finding her sneaking away from defenders to get open for a trio of three-pointers in just a few minutes time.