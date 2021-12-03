Countdown to Indy Fuel 'All You Can Eat' Night
Friday Night Fast Break Play of the Game nominees: December 3

Play of the Week

Pike’s Cam Caskey and Westfield’s Cam Haffner (WXIN December 3, 2021).

INDIANAPOLIS – Out of all the high school basketball our cameras caught for the December 3 edition of the Friday Night Fast Break on FOX59, two plays stood out as the best of the best. Now your vote will determine which of them wins the Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game.

NOMINEE #1: PIKE’S CAM CASKEY

Pike forces the steal on defense, then it’s off to the races, as the Red Devils get it ahead to Cam Caskey who soars through the air with the greatest of ease for an emphatic dunk.

NOMINEE #2: WESTFIELD’S CAM HAFFNER

In transition, Westfield’s Cam Haffner slices through the lane and under the basket for a smooth reverse layup, giving the Shamrocks two points.

