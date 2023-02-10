INDIANAPOLIS – Out of all the high school basketball our cameras caught this Friday night, two plays stand out as the best of the best. Now your vote will determine the winner of the Friday Night Fast Break Play of the Game.

NOMINEE #1: LAWRENCE CENTRAL’S DA’JOHN CRAIG

Lawrence Central was playing above the rim tonight in general an on this play specifically as Da’John Craig rises for the alley oop slam off the backboard in the Bears’ win over George Washington.

NOMINEE #2: HERITAGE CHRISTIAN’S ANDREW WIGGINS

You need both defense and offense to win games, and here, Heritage Christian’s Andrew Wiggins delivered on both accounts, getting the steal and then racing up court to throw down the dunk in the Eagles win over Roncalli.