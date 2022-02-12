INDIANAPOLIS – Out of all the high school basketball our cameras caught tonight, two plays stood out as the best of the best. Now your vote will determine which of them wins the Friday Night Fast Break Play of the Game.

NOMINEE #1: HERITAGE CHRISTIAN’S DYLAN DOSS

Roncalli entered the night undefeated in Circle City Conference play, but Heritage Christian was the better squad on the court. Dylan Doss highlighted the win with this maneuver through the lane made complete with a nifty finish at the rim for two points.

NOMINEE #2: BLOOMINGTON NORTH’S NICK KLAIBER

Bloomington North was behind late, but rallied to the finish on a 15-4 run to get the win over Terre Haute North. On this play, the Cougars turned defense into offense as Nick Klaiber darted to the ball to poke it free then cruised down the court for the solo fast break layup.