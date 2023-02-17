INDIANAPOLIS – Out of all the high school basketball our FOX59 cameras caught tonight, two plays stood out as the best of the best. Now your vote will determine the winner of the Friday Night Fast Break Play of the Game.

NOMINEE #1: WESTFIELD’S ALEX ROMACK

With time ticking down in the first quarter, Westfield’s Trey Buchanan drives and kicks out to an open Alex Romack, who beats the horn for 3 in the Shamrocks’ win over Franklin Central.

NOMINEE #2: SOUTHPORT’S NICKENS LEMBA

Southport’s offense exploded for 87 points against Terre Haute South, none more emphatic than these two, as Nickens Lemba throws down an authoritative two-handed slam dunk in transition in the Cardinals’ win over the Braves.