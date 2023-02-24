INDIANAPOLIS – Out of all the high school basketball our cameras caught tonight, two plays stand out as the best of the best. Now your vote will determine which of them wins the Friday Night Fast Break Play of the Game.

NOMINEE #1: NEW PALESTINE’S IAN STEPHENS

New Palestine turns defense into offense as Ian Stephens gets the steal then races down the court for a dunk in the Dragons’ win over Greenwood.

NOMINEE #2: PARK TUDOR’S JERMAINE COLEMAN

Park Tudor gets the home crowd rowdy early as Bryce Petty throws up the alley oop to Jermaine Coleman in the Panthers’ win over Providence Cristo Rey.