INDIANAPOLIS – Out of all the high school basketball our cameras caught tonight, two plays stand out as the best of the best. Now your vote will determine which of them wins the Friday Night Fast Break Play of the Game

NOMINEE #1: TECH’S ANTONIO LISENBEE

Four seconds to go in the second quarter? Plenty of time for Arsenal Tech to put the ball in the hoop. Fastest way to do so is to throw it down, and that’s exactly what Antonio Lisenbee did for the Titans Friday night against Ben Davis.

NOMINEE #2: BLOOMINGTON SOUTH’S TYREE ROCHELL

In a tight game, a little defense goes a long way. Bloomington South’s Tyree Rochell proved that to be true as he swiped the ball away from Northview and then sped up the court, streaking toward the rim where he finished the fast break layup and added a foul in the Panthers’ win on the road in Brazil.