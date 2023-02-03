INDIANAPOLIS – Out of all the high school basketball our FOX59 cameras caught tonight, two plays stand out as the best of the best. Now your vote will determine which of them wins the Friday Night Fast Break Play of the Game.

NOMINEE #1: UNIVERSITY’S ANYA JORDAN & KEIRA BRIGHT

University’s Anya Jordan gets the steal on the defensive end and then takes off, pushing the tempo for the Blazers in transition. She finds Keira Bright on the baseline, and Bright drives in for the reverse layup in University’s Sectional semifinal win over Sheridan.

NOMINEE #2: AVON’S AMYA BASS & NYLA LEWIS

A busted play turns into something special for Avon as Amya Bass scoops the loose ball in a no-look fashion to Nyla Lewis, who knocks down a three pointer in the Orioles Sectional semifinal win over Terre Haute South.