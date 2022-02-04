Friday Night Fast Break Play of the Game nominees: February 4

INDIANAPOLIS – Out of all the high school basketball our cameras caught on this girls sectional Friday, two plays stood out as the best of the best. Now your vote will determine which of them wins the Friday Night Fast Break Play of the Game.

NOMINEE #1: NOBLESVILLE’S ASHLYNN SHADE

Three points wasn’t enough for Noblesville’s Ashlynn Shade, who hits the triple while getting fouled in the Millers’ sectional win over Carmel.

NOMINEE #2: DANVILLE’S EMMA & HALEY ANCELET

Danville freshman Emma Ancelet forces the steal on defense then works it ahead to big sister, the senior Haley who finishes with a layup in the Warriors’ sectional win over Monrovia.