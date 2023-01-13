INDIANAPOLIS – Out of all the high school basketball our cameras caught tonight, two plays stand out as the best of the best. Now your vote will determine the winner of the Friday Night Fast Break Play of the Game.

NOMINEE #1: FRANKLIN’S DYLAN BEVERLY

Franklin senior Dylan Beverly throws down a powerful, one-handed dunk over his defender in the Grizzly Cubs’ 30-29 win over Greenwood in the Johnson County Tournament semifinals.

NOMINEE #2: NOBLESVILLE’S REAGAN WILSON

There was no cooling off Noblesville’s Reagan Wilson as the senior poured in a career-high 37 points, powered by seven three pointers, helping the Millers to a win over previously undefeated Zionsville.