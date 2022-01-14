Friday Night Fast Break Play of the Game nominees: January 14

INDIANAPOLIS – Out of all the high school basketball our FOX59 cameras caught for the Friday Night Fast Break on January 14, two plays stand out as the best of the best. Now your vote will determine which of them wins the Friday Night Fast Break Play of the Game.

NOMINEE #1: LUTHERAN’S TRISTEN SMITH

Lutheran’s Tristen Smith has a tremendous sequence for the Saints, hitting a shot before immediately stealing the ball and going in for another two points in a win over Scecina.

NOMINEE #2: TECH’S RASHEED JONES

Arsenal Tech’s offensive explosion against Marion had plenty of highlights, one of which came as the Titans moved quickly up-court on the fast break, and Rasheed Jones was the beneficiary of the smooth ball movement, finishing with the dunk.