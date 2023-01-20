INDIANAPOLIS – Out of all the high school basketball our FOX59 cameras caught this Friday night, two plays stand out as the best of the best. Now your vote will determine which of them wins the Friday Night Fast Break Play of the Game.

NOMINEE #1: NOBLESVILLE’S PRESTON ROBERTS

Noblesville’s Preston Roberts displays some quick hands on defense to take the ball away and then takes off down the court for the uncontested dunk in the Millers’ win over Franklin Central.

NOMINEE #2: FISHERS’ KEENAN GARNER

Fishers Keenan Garner steps up on defense, swiping it away, then takes off in a hurry to throw down a two-handed, rim rocking dunk in the Tigers’ win over Avon.