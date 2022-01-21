Friday Night Fast Break Play of the Game nominees: January 21

INDIANAPOLIS – Out of all the high school basketball our cameras caught Friday night, two plays stood out as the best of the best. Now your vote will determine which of them wins the FOX59 Friday Night Fast Break Play of the Game.

NOMINEE #1: FISHERS’ JALEN HARALSON

Fishers freshman Jalen Haralson gets the steal, eludes the Avon defense, and skies to the rim for a massive dunk in the Tigers’ double overtime win over the Orioles.

NOMINEE #2: LAWRENCE NORTH’S C.J. GUNN

After a North Central layup, Lawrence North’s C.J. Gunn wasted no time getting down the court in the opposite direction as the Indiana signee glided through the Panthers’ defense for a layup in the Wildcats MIC win on the road.