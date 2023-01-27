INDIANAPOLIS – Out of all the high school basketball our cameras caught this night, two plays stand out as the best of the best. Now your vote will determine the winner of the Friday Night Fast Break Play of the Game.

NOMINEE #1: HERITAGE CHRISTIAN’S MYLES COLVIN

Heritage Christian’s Myles Colvin skies for the high-flying alley-oop dunk in the Eagles’ win over Shenandoah.

NOMINEE #2: GREENWOOD’S CHARLEE MAYO

Down by three as time was winding down, Greenwood turned to Charlee Mayo, who connected from long range to force overtime against Perry Meridian.