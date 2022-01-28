Friday Night Fast Break Play of the Game nominees: January 28

INDIANAPOLIS – Out of all the high school basketball our FOX59 cameras caught this week, two plays stood out as the best of the best. Now your vote will determine which of them wins the Friday Night Fast Break Play of the Game

NOMINEE #1: CARMEL’S SAM ORME

In the final seconds of overtime, Carmel’s Sam Orme played stellar defense, blocking a Ben Davis shot to seal the MIC victory for the Greyhounds

NOMINEE #2: LUTHERAN’S LONTE WARD

Lutheran started a fast break with a steal on defense, then a long pass from Tristen Smith found it’s mark in freshman Lonte Ward, who spun away from a defender and completed the play with a Saints layup.