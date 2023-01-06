INDIANAPOLIS – Out of all the high school basketball our cameras caught tonight, two plays stand out as the best of the best. Now your vote will determine which of them wins the Friday Night Fast Break Play of the Game.

NOMINEE #1: ZIONSVILLE’S NICK RICHART

Zionsville finishes off Brebeuf in style as Nick Richart, in transition, finishes with a pretty reverse dunk in the Eagles win over the Braves.

NOMINEE #2: HAMILTON SOUTHEASTERN’S REPH STEVENSON

Hamilton Southeastern big man Reph Stevenson puts on a low post clinic on this play, spinning free of his defender to throw down a powerful dunk the Royals game against Lawrence Central.