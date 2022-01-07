Friday Night Fast Break Play of the Game nominees: January 7

INDIANAPOLIS – Out of all the high school basketball our FOX59 cameras caught tonight, two plays stand out as the best of the best. Now your vote will determine the winner of the Friday Night Fast Break Play of the Game.

NOMINEE #1: GUERIN CATHOLIC’S AIDEN CANNON

Guerin Catholic’s offense runs to perfection here as a driving Jack Cherry finds Aiden Cannon on a no-look feed wide open beneath the hoop for the easy dunk.

NOMINEE #2: CATHEDRAL’S JAXON EDWARDS

Cathedral is a dangerous team in transition, and proved so here as Jaron Tibbs pushed the temp and threw up the ball to a flying Jaxon Edwards, who finished with a catch and layup for the Irish.