INDIANAPOLIS – Out of all the high school basketball our FOX59 cameras caught this week, two plays stand out as the best of the best. Now your vote will determine which of them wins the Friday Night Fast Break Play of the Game.

NOMINEE #1: PIKE’S CAM CASKY

In the middle of a 21-6 4th quarter, Pike’s Cam Casky steals the show, first by stealing the ball and then blazing down the court for a one-handed throw down in the Red Devils’ sectional semifinal win over Decatur Central.

NOMINEE #2: BROWNSBURG’S KANON CATCHINGS

There was no stopping Brownsburg tonight, and Kanon Catchings was a big reason why. Here, the Purdue commit rose high to finish an alley oop off a perfect feed from Elhadj Diallo in the Bulldogs’ win over Terre Haute North.