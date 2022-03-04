INDIANAPOLIS – Out of all the high school basketball our cameras caught this Friday night on the Fast Break, two plays stand out as the best of the best. Now your vote will determine which of the two wins the Friday Night Fast Break Play of the Game

NOMINEE #1: BETHESDA CHRISTIAN’S SAM MLAGAN

Bethesda Christian’s Sam Mlagan hits a three pointer with 1.2 seconds remaining in the game to give the Patriots a 40-39 victory over Traders Point Christian in the sectional semi finals.

NOMINEE #2: METRO’S OMARI FERGUSON

Metro forces the steal on defense and Omari Ferguson takes off the other way, cruising to the hoop and skying for the dunk in the Pumas win over Math & Science in sectional semi finals.

Make your pick in the poll below, and the winner will be announced next week on the Friday Night Fast Break at 10:35 p.m. on FOX59.