INDIANAPOLIS – Congratulations to Brownsburg’s Griffin Simpson for winning the Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game from FOX59’s Football Friday Night show on October 28, 2022.

The Bulldogs led Ben Davis big at the half, so the Giants knew they needed to get something going coming out of the locker room. They went to the bag of tricks with a reverse pass, but Simpson read it perfectly, stepping in front of the pass and taking it back 42 yards for a touchdown in Brownsburg’s 48-20 win over Ben Davis.