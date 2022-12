Guerin Catholic’s Dylan Murans hits the game-winning shot in the Golden Eagles’ 52-51 win over Heritage Christian (WXIN December 16, 2022).

INDIANAPOLIS – Congratulations to Guerin Catholic’s Dylan Murans for winning the FOX59 Friday Night Fast Break Play of the Game from December 16.

With time winding down and the Golden Eagles trailing by a point, the Jack Cherry found Murans with the perfect inbounds pass for the game-winning basket as Guerin Catholic eeked out a win over Heritage Christian, 52-51.