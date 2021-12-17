Heritage Christian’s Myles Colvin wins Friday Night Fast Break Play of the Game

INDIANAPOLIS – Congratulations to Heritage Christian’s Myles Colvin for winning the Friday Night Fast Break Play of the Game from FOX59’s high school basketball coverage on December 10, 2021.

The Eagles defense poked the ball away from a Bishop Chatard player and a battle for possession ensued, one that Colvin won before streaking straight to the rim to throw down a thunderous dunk.

Heritage Christian continues its season tonight, taking on Circle City Conference rivals Guerin Catholic at 7:30 p.m.

