INDIANAPOLIS – Congratulations to Heritage Christian wide receiver Zac Schloemer for winning the Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game from October 1, 2021.

The Eagles opened their bag of tricks early in their game against Lapel with a halfback pass. Colton Brown fired it deep and Schloemer came down with the ball, even eluded a defender or two before being taken down in HC’s 48-21 win over the Bulldogs.

Heritage Christian will take on Tindley tonight in Week 8 of the IHSAA season.