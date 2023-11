INDIANAPOLIS – Congratulations to Hamilton Southeastern quarterback Chandler Weston for winning the Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game from FOX59’s Football Friday Night on November 3, 2023.

On the Royals’ first drive of the game, Weston took off on the read-option action and went 52 yards for the touchdown. HSE scored early and often in a 38-21 win over Fishers to win the Sectional championship.