Hamilton Southeastern’s Reph Stevenson throws down a dunk in the Royals’ game against Lawrence Central (WXIN January 6, 2023).

INDIANAPOLIS – Congratulations to Hamilton Southeastern’s Reph Stevenson for winning the Friday Night Fast Break Play of the Game from January 6, 2023.

The Royals’ big man put on a low post clinic on this play, spinning free of his defender to throw down a powerful dunk in HSE’s game against Lawrence Central.