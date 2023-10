INDIANAPOLIS – Congratulations to Lawrence North wide receiver Davion Chandler for winning the Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game from FOX59’s Football Friday Night on October 13, 2023.

A brief respite from the rain allowed LN’s offense to attack through the air, as Montez Jones chucked it deep, finding Chandler leaping high above his defender in the end zone to bring down the touchdown in a 21-6 Wildcats win over Pike.