INDIANAPOLIS – Congratulations to Lutheran’s DeVuan Jones for winning the Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game from Football Friday Night on September 23, 2022.

In a battle of small school unbeatens, Jones’ Saints trailed Scecina 13-7 at halftime, but Lutheran was receiving the kick to open the second half. DeVuan caught it near the goal line and took off, following his blockers to find just enough of a seam to bring it back for a touchdown as Lutheran went on to beat Scecina 28-19.