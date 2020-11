Lutheran’s Jacob Roberts celebrates in the end zone after scoring a touchdown in the Saints’ Sectional final against Covenant Christian (WXIN, November 6, 2020).

INDIANAPOLIS – Congratulations to Lutheran defensive lineman Jacob Roberts for winning the Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game from November 6, 2020.

Roberts scored likely the easiest touchdown of his career, scooping up a loose football near the goal line and walking into the end zone in the Saints’ Sectional final showdown against Covenant Christian.