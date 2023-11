INDIANAPOLIS – Congratulations to Ben Davis cornerback Mark Zackery for winning the Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game from FOX59’s Football Friday Night on October 27, 2023.

The Giants needed a big defensive play to get back in this game in the 4th quarter, and Zackery delivered, jumping a Brownsburg slant for a pick-six, ultimately helping Ben Davis to a 28-25 win over the previously undefeated Bulldogs.