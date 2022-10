INDIANAPOLIS – Congratulations to Lutheran’s Micah Mackay for winning the Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game from FOX59’s Football Friday Night on October 21, 2022.

The Saints ran a wide receiver screen to Mackay, who turned upfield and with a nice stiff-arm of a South Putnam defender and broke free down the sideline for a long touchdown reception in a 49-0 win in Sectionals.