INDIANAPOLIS – Congratulations to Mooresville’s Gideon Brimmage for winning the Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the game in week two of the IHSAA football season.

Brimmage returned this kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown in the Pioneers win over Danville.

Ranked No. 2 in class 4A, Mooresville hits the road to take on Plainfield this Friday night.