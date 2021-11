INDIANAPOLIS – Congratulations to Mt. Vernon wide receiver Ashden Gentry for winning the Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game from semi state week on FOX59’s Football Friday Night.

In class 4A action, Marauders’ quarterback Gehrig Slunaker threw over the middle and found Gentry in a group of Memorial defenders. With one juke move, Gentry broke free of any trouble and cruised into the end zone. Mt. Vernon beat the Tigers to move on to the IHSAA 4A State Championship.