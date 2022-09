INDIANAPOLIS – Congratulations to New Palestine running back Grayson Thomas for winning the Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game from FOX59’s Football Friday Night on September 9, 2022.

On a 4th and 1, Thomas gets the First Down and then appears to be spun to the ground to end the play… but the play continued! Thomas kept his balance on a Mt. Vernon defender’s back and took off running for a 46 yard for a touchdown in the Dragons 42-6 win over the Marauders.