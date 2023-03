New Palestine’s Ian Stephens throws down a dunk in the Dragons’ win over Greenwood (WXIN February 24, 2023).

INDIANAPOLIS – Congratulations to New Palestine’s Ian Stephens for winning the Friday Night Fast Break Play of the Game from February 24, 2023.

The Dragons turned defense into offense as Stephens got the steal then raced down the court for a dunk in a win over Greenwood.