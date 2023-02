INDIANAPOLIS – Congratulations to Southport’s Nickens Lemba for winning the Friday Night Fast Break Play of the Game from FOX59’s high school basketball coverage on February 17, 2023.

The Cardinals’ offense exploded for 87 points against Terre Haute South, and none of those points were more emphatic than these two, as Lemba threw down an authoritative two-handed slam dunk in transition in the win over the Braves.