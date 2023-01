Noblesville’s Preston Roberts goes up for a dunk in the Millers’ win over Franklin Central (WXIN, January 20, 2023).

INDIANAPOLIS – Congratulations to Noblesville’s Preston Roberts for winning the Friday Night Fast Break Play of the Game from January 20, 2023.

Roberts displayed some quick hands on defense to take the ball away from Franklin Central and then took off down the court for the uncontested dunk in the Millers’ win over the Flashes.

In the tightest competition of the season so far, Roberts won by just two votes!