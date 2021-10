INDIANAPOLIS – Congratulations to Hamilton Southeastern’s Owen Jones for winning the Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game from Week 9 of the high school football season.

Jones hauled in a short pass, but was far from done as he broke a tackle, stayed in bounds, and ran it in for a Royals touchdown in their Hoosier Crossroads Conference showdown at Brownsburg.

HSE opens the postseason next Friday hosting their Mudsock rivals Fishers.