INDIANAPOLIS – Congratulations to Pike sophomore Cam Caskey for winning the FOX59 Friday Night Fast Break Play of the Game from December 3, 2021.

The Red Devils forced the steal on defense, then it was off to the races, as they got it ahead to Caskey who soared through the air with the greatest of ease for an emphatic dunk.

Pike travels to Center Grove for a date with the Trojans in MIC play tonight.