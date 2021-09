INDIANAPOLIS – Congratulations to Pike receiver Christian Peterson for winning the Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game from week three of the IHSAA football season.

On a fourth down play, Pike decided to go for it all, and a heave to the end zone found Peterson behind the Ben Davis defenders, one of whom he had to out-jump for the ball, which he did, before tapping his feet in bounds to secure the catch.

Peterson and the Red Devils host Carmel this evening in week four.