INDIANAPOLIS – Congrats to Pike’s Ifeoluwa Adeoba II for winning the Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game from FOX59’s Football Friday Night on September 15, 2023.

Lawrence Central brought in the punting unit, but a low snap allowed the Red Devils’ rush just enough time to break into the backfield. Adeoba got his hands on the ball to record the block, then picked it up and ran the other way for a Pike touchdown.