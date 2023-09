INDIANAPOLIS – Congratulations to Roncalli’s Charlie Elsener for winning the Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game from FOX59’s Football Friday Night show on September 8, 2023.

On 3rd and Goal from the 14 yard line, the Royals went through the air as Collin Ash lofted it up for Elsener, and the big tight end came down with it for a touchdown in a 38-10 win over Columbus North.